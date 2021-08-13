Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down After Consumer Sentiment Data -- Financials Roundup

08/13/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after a weak reading of consumer sentiment raised questions about the blow to the economic recovery from the Delta variant of Covid 19.

Treasury yields slipped on the session, but hung onto substantial gains on the week, due to nagging inflation concerns. One brokerage said rising rents nationwide could be another source of inflation.

"High frequency rent indicators point to a hot rental market, supported by the reopening and recovery in labor markets," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. Another leg up in rents could foreshadow "above-target core inflation.

Credit Suisse enlisted two heavyweights of European banking, Axel Lehmann, a former UBS Group executive, and Juan Colombas, a former lieutenant to Credit Suisse's chairman, to join its board and help supervise risks after losing $5.5 billion from failed family office Archegos Capital Management.

Chime Financial raised $750 million in its latest funding round, in a move that values the financial-technology startup at about $25 billion and sets it up for an initial public offering as early as next year.

Activist hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb is facing activist-investment pressure of his own, as holders of a publicly listed fund in London are publicly calling for improvements in its structure.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1708ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSalvadoran vice president slams market fears over constitutional reform plan
RE
05:52pU.s. jury awards optis wireless $300mln in patent infringement victory against apple inc after second trial, down from previous $506mln verdict - court filing
RE
05:40pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle end mostly lower; hog futures narrowly mixed
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.21% to 87.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 0.05% to $1.3866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pLondon court orders Binance to trace cryptocurrency hackers
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.56% to 109.61 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pPfizer expands recall of anti-smoking drug over carcinogen presence
RE
05:24pUtilities Up On Demand For Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
5AIRBNB, INC. : Dow, S&P close at records as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

HOT NEWS