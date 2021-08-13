Financials Down After Consumer Sentiment Data -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after a weak reading of consumer sentiment raised questions about the blow to the economic recovery from the Delta variant of Covid 19.

Treasury yields slipped on the session, but hung onto substantial gains on the week, due to nagging inflation concerns. One brokerage said rising rents nationwide could be another source of inflation.

"High frequency rent indicators point to a hot rental market, supported by the reopening and recovery in labor markets," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. Another leg up in rents could foreshadow "above-target core inflation.

Credit Suisse enlisted two heavyweights of European banking, Axel Lehmann, a former UBS Group executive, and Juan Colombas, a former lieutenant to Credit Suisse's chairman, to join its board and help supervise risks after losing $5.5 billion from failed family office Archegos Capital Management.

Chime Financial raised $750 million in its latest funding round, in a move that values the financial-technology startup at about $25 billion and sets it up for an initial public offering as early as next year.

Activist hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb is facing activist-investment pressure of his own, as holders of a publicly listed fund in London are publicly calling for improvements in its structure.

