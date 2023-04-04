Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after warnings from JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon about the ongoing dangers of a banking crisis.

In an annual letter to shareholders, Mr. Dimon said the current crisis was not of a similar scale to the 2008 near collapse of the banking system, but that its repercussions could still be felt for years. Shares of troubled California lender First Republic slid, as Mr. Dimon's warning renewed worries about the stability of regional banks with comparable profiles to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

In one change to 2023 stock-trading patterns, "the market [has] started to react poorly to lower inflation and weaker economic data despite a rally in bonds," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund. Signs of a bust in commercial real estate boded ill for the financial sector.

Investors purchased $14 billion of apartment buildings in the first quarter of 2023, a 74% drop from the same period a year earlier, in what would be the sharpest decline since 2009, according to a preliminary report by data firm CoStar Group.

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group, said he was truly sorry for the near-failure of the bank under his watch.

