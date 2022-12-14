Advanced search
Financials Down After Fed Rate Move -- Financials Roundup

12/14/2022 | 05:11pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after the Federal Reserve's latest rate increase.

The Fed expressed a determination to tame inflation, through tightening financial conditions, if necessary.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed the biggest changes to U.S. stock-market rules since the mid-2000s, aiming to give small investors better prices on their trades and reduce some advantages enjoyed by high-speed trading firms.

American International Group's Financial Products unit, which almost caused a Wall Street implosion through its exposure to mortgage derivatives in 2008, is filing for bankruptcy.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. -0.92% 62.66 Delayed Quote.11.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.30% 0.6859 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.56% 1.2423 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.73739 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.53% 1.0681 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.16% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.6452 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
