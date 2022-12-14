Financials Down After Fed Rate Move -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after the Federal Reserve's latest rate increase.

The Fed expressed a determination to tame inflation, through tightening financial conditions, if necessary.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed the biggest changes to U.S. stock-market rules since the mid-2000s, aiming to give small investors better prices on their trades and reduce some advantages enjoyed by high-speed trading firms.

American International Group's Financial Products unit, which almost caused a Wall Street implosion through its exposure to mortgage derivatives in 2008, is filing for bankruptcy.

