Financials Down After Jackson Hole Speech -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as a chastening statement from Federal Reserve Jerome Powell triggered volatility in global markets.

Broad U.S. stock indexes incurred their biggest losses of the summer after Mr. Powell said the central bank would be willing to inflict collateral damage on the economy in its battle against inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 1,000 points. One strategist said a more modest response to Mr. Powell's warnings in the Treasury market indicated that the rhetoric may not foreshadow a change in policy.

"Before we started this week, most people felt the Fed was going to raise rates at the September meeting by 50 basis points, and, if that's still the case, then really what's changed here?" said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group.

