Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as strong labor-market data were perceived as extending inflationary trends and the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle.

"We continue to expect 2023 to be a year of inflections for inflation, monetary policy, and economic growth," said Mark Haefele, chief investment strategist at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

"But recent developments have reinforced our view that inflection points are unlikely to be reached in unison."

Crypto exchange Gemini Trust denied a CoinDesk report that JPMorgan was ending its banking relationship with the company.

A series of large follow-on offerings bodes well for the reawakening of the deal market, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.K. insurer Legal & General Group logged 2022 operating earnings ahead of Wall Street targets.

