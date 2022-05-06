Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down After Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup

05/06/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as the April jobs report spurred concerns about wage inflation.

One brokerage said the supply shortages that sparked the current inflation crisis are now easing, but warned that rising wages are set to cause their own bout of price increases.

"Supply chain issues are starting to ease and hopefully the worst of the commodity price shocks are behind us," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"By contrast, the evidence is building that the economy is now moving along an upward sloping Phillips curve. The further the economy moves along this part of the curve, the more hawkish the Fed will need to be to contain inflation."

Even as wages rise sharply, the increases cannot keep up with those on goods and services. Employers may be tempted to increase product prices to offset higher wage bills, the Bank of America economists said.

Block shares were more or less flat as Kingstone Cos. shares added to recent gains after shareholder Griffin Highline Capital's Wednesday disclosure of an indication of interest to buy the insurance company.

Dutch bank ING Groep reported a more-than-halved net profit for the first quarter after booking a number of provisions, mostly related to its exposure in Russia.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1708ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:55pBiden announces new $150 million weapons package for Ukraine
RE
05:50pU.S. lawmakers to open chips, China bill negotiations
RE
05:49pIllumina ordered to pay BGI subsidiary $333 million in DNA-sequencing patent case
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.52% to 96.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.02% to $1.0548 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.88% to $1.2340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.53% to 130.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pU.S. judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit challenging his Twitter ban
RE
05:36pBiden announces new security aid for Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
3Exclusive-U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
4No place to hide: Dollar's surge cuts across markets
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...

HOT NEWS