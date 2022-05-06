Financials Down After Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as the April jobs report spurred concerns about wage inflation.

One brokerage said the supply shortages that sparked the current inflation crisis are now easing, but warned that rising wages are set to cause their own bout of price increases.

"Supply chain issues are starting to ease and hopefully the worst of the commodity price shocks are behind us," said economists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients.

"By contrast, the evidence is building that the economy is now moving along an upward sloping Phillips curve. The further the economy moves along this part of the curve, the more hawkish the Fed will need to be to contain inflation."

Even as wages rise sharply, the increases cannot keep up with those on goods and services. Employers may be tempted to increase product prices to offset higher wage bills, the Bank of America economists said.

Block shares were more or less flat as Kingstone Cos. shares added to recent gains after shareholder Griffin Highline Capital's Wednesday disclosure of an indication of interest to buy the insurance company.

Dutch bank ING Groep reported a more-than-halved net profit for the first quarter after booking a number of provisions, mostly related to its exposure in Russia.

