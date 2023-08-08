Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell after Moody's Investors Service slashed its credit ratings on 10 major lenders and put six more on review for a possible downgrade.

The credit-ratings agency warning that a possible 2024 recession and exposure to commercial real estate could generate losses and slow down lending.

The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund initially plunged in the wake of the move.

08-08-23 1740ET