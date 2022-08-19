Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Financials Down Ahead of Jackson Hole Conference -- Financials Roundup

08/19/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as another wave of volatility washed through global markets.

Investors were retreating from risk ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

"The question is whether or not he broaches the subject of the next Fed meeting, and how does the Fed feel about the trajectory of inflation," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Some economists expect the Fed chair to warn that the Fed is willing to push the U.S. into recession if that's what it takes to tame inflation.

In another sign of risk aversion, bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell by more than 7% to around $21,400 over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.56% 0.6872 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.21% 22988.5 End-of-day quote.-45.31%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.61% 23196 End-of-day quote.-51.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.87% 1.1827 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.40% 0.7691 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.54% 1.0034 Delayed Quote.-11.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012514 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. -3.26% 224.39 Delayed Quote.44.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.16% 0.617 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
