Financials Down Ahead of Jackson Hole Conference -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply as another wave of volatility washed through global markets.

Investors were retreating from risk ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

"The question is whether or not he broaches the subject of the next Fed meeting, and how does the Fed feel about the trajectory of inflation," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Some economists expect the Fed chair to warn that the Fed is willing to push the U.S. into recession if that's what it takes to tame inflation.

In another sign of risk aversion, bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell by more than 7% to around $21,400 over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1709ET