Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked down amid nerves ahead of the February jobs report.

New York Community Bank shares rose after a consortium of investors, led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's firm, invested more than $1 billion in the troubled lender.

Total consumer credit rose $19.5 billion in January, up from a slight $919 million gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-24 1744ET