Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down Amid Concerns About Sustainability Of Stock Gains -- Financials Roundup

11/25/2020 | 04:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers gave back some of their recent gains as investors fretted about the sustainability of the "risk rally" in global markets.

Buoyed by a clear election result and vaccine developments, the broad Standard & Poor's 500 has added more than 10% in November, making it one of the strongest months on record, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research firm CFRA.

Still, a review of charts by the CFRA strategists suggests that a strong November can end up "stealing from Santa" as the traditional seasonal strength in the stock market could ebb towards the end of the year.

"Investors should be careful not to get carried away, however, since history warns (but does not guarantee) that December's return could end up delivering a lump of coal," the CFRA strategists said, in a note to clients.

Federal Reserve officials this month discussed ways to provide more concrete guidance about their plans to continue purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, according to minutes from the early-November meeting.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-20 1657ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:13pCommunications Services Flat Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:09pMARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L P : to Participate in Investor Conferences
PU
05:07pTech Up As Salesforce Eyes Slack Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pPLATINUM METALS : Reports 2020 Annual Results
PU
05:04pHSBC : Canada police supervisor denies requesting Huawei CFO's phone passcodes
RE
04:58pFinancials Down Amid Concerns About Sustainability Of Stock Gains -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:57pConsumer Cos Fall As Covid Spike Weighs On Consumer Confidence -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pStocks dip on U.S. jobs data; dollar down, oil up
RE
04:51pNEMASKA LITHIUM : Completes Share Exchange with Residual Nemaska Lithium
PU
04:50pTrump order could spark mass firings of civil servants before inauguration, lawmakers warn
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA ISSUES TWO RECALLS COVERING 9,500 U.S. VEHICLES: NHTSA
2At China's premier internet conference, few address the regulatory elephant in the room
3THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : CFO Helps Company Make Cuts, Operational Changes
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : announces 9m 2020 results in line with guidance, valuations further supported by ..
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround plan bears fruit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ