  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Financials Down Amid Cryptocurrency Rout -- Financials Roundup

11/09/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a financial crisis struck cryptocurrency markets.

FTX, a major crypto exchange, was on the brink of collapse as a rescue offer from rival Binance fell through. Among publicly traded crypto brokers, Robinhood Markets fell sharply.

U.S. Justice Department officials have found deficiencies in Swiss bank Credit Suisse's handling of its 2014 plea agreement related to clients' U.S. tax obligations, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Goldman Sachs Group promoted 80 bankers into its partnership, the biggest class since Chief Executive David Solomon took over in 2018. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1745ET

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -13.76% 8.4 Delayed Quote.-45.16%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.55% 362 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
HOT NEWS