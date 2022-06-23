Financials Down Amid Dividend Fears -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply amid fears that dividend budgets would be constrained after the Federal Reserve's stress test.

After the bell, the results emerged. The Fed gave the biggest U.S. banks a clean bill of health in its annual stress test, saying they would be able to continue lending to households and businesses even in severe recession.

Billionaire Ken Griffin is relocating his big hedge-fund firm Citadel from Chicago to Miami, the third major employer to announce the move of a corporate headquarters from Illinois in the past two months.

Lawmakers pressed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell over how the central bank would manage policy if its interest rate increases slow the economy sharply but don't reduce inflation quickly.

