Latest News
Financials Down Amid Economic Growth Concerns -- Financials Roundup

09/03/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concerns about the outlook for economic growth.

The slowdown in job growth in August is likely to spoil the case for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its easy-money policies at its next policy meeting, but a rebound in hiring could still lead to a reduction in central-bank bond purchases later this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose in the wake of the jobs data, indicating that traders are still bracing for a slowdown in bond purchases in the coming months.

Current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies will personally pay as much as $7 billion in back taxes, interest and penalties to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, the firm said, a tax settlement that may be the largest in history. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1736ET

