Financials Down Amid Flight From Risk -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a flight from risky assets rattled global markets.

Big swings in cryptocurrency prices appear to have a greater effect on stock prices than stock prices have on crypto markets, according to an analysis by research firm Cornerstone Macro. In one positive sign for bank lending, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose after the Federal Reserve's minutes hit the tape.

"Most officials appear to be holding the line on the transitory inflation view, while some members commented that temporary price pressures could persist beyond this year," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, in a note to clients.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, a large commercial real-estate lender, is expected to appoint Katie Keenan as chief executive.

05-19-21 1749ET