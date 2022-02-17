Financials Down Amid Global Market Volatility, Shifting Rate Views -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions slid as fears of war in Ukraine caused turmoil in global markets.

Treasury yields dropped, amid safe-haven demand and as investors calibrated rate expectations.

The latest minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting revealed that some Fed officials argued that "'financial conditions might tighten unduly' in response to rapid monetary policy tightening, suggesting a 50 basis point hike in March is less likely," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs Group, in a note to clients.

Credit-card processor Visa resolved the months long dispute with Amazon.com that risked customers not being able to use Visa credit cards at the online retailer.

German insurer Allianz set aside more than $4 billion for legal expenses stemming from losses its investment funds racked up during the March 2020 market panic when their options trades went bad.

