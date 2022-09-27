Financials Down Amid Housing-Market Fears -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid signs of a peak in the U.S. housing market.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 15.8% in the year that ended in July, down from an 18.1% annual rate the prior month.

On a month-to-month basis, the index fell for the first time since 2019. One money manager said there were incipient signs of a contrarian turnaround in the stock market, as Wall Street strategists slash price targets and sentiment becomes overwhelmingly bearish.

"There's a tendency of the market to overreact in one direction or another," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital. "When everyone turns negative, and finally throws in the towel, and says, 'let's sell stocks and buy Treasurys' -- that's usually how market bottoms are put in."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1714ET