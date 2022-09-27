Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down Amid Housing-Market Fears -- Financials Roundup

09/27/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid signs of a peak in the U.S. housing market.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 15.8% in the year that ended in July, down from an 18.1% annual rate the prior month.

On a month-to-month basis, the index fell for the first time since 2019. One money manager said there were incipient signs of a contrarian turnaround in the stock market, as Wall Street strategists slash price targets and sentiment becomes overwhelmingly bearish.

"There's a tendency of the market to overreact in one direction or another," said Eric Marshall, president of money manager Hodges Capital. "When everyone turns negative, and finally throws in the towel, and says, 'let's sell stocks and buy Treasurys' -- that's usually how market bottoms are put in." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1714ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pFactbox-Companies cut jobs, freeze hiring to prepare for economic slowdown
RE
05:59pMexican tortilla maker Gruma says it obtained $125 mln loan
RE
05:49pNord Stream gas leaks raise climate fears, but impact hard to quantify
RE
05:48pRide-hailing firm Lyft freezes U.S. hiring amid downturn fears
RE
05:46pAFL-CIO requests USMCA labor complaint at Saint-Gobain glassmaker in Mexico
RE
05:43p'Fears' for Italy's LGBT community after far-right win
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.02% to 105.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.14% to $0.9596 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.43% to $1.0734 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.05% to 144.81 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1President Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
2Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Adobe, Fedex, Snap, United Airlines..
3Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages
4China stocks rebound as consumer, tourism shares rise
5Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

HOT NEWS