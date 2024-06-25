Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as stock and bond markets continued to bounce around unpredictably.

"The investing landscape looks increasingly fractured, given slowing growth, sticky inflation and still-high interest rates," said strategists at money manager Nuveen, which anticipates the bumpy stretch for markets lasting throughout much of the second half of the year. One bright spot could be the real-estate market. Investment firm KKR has completed its largest-ever purchase of apartment buildings, purchasing about 5,200 apartment units across the U.S. for about $2.1 billion, in the latest major deal signaling that Wall Street expects a resurgence in multi-family real estate.

The Federal Reserve may increase stress capital buffers at Truist Financial Corp. and KeyCorp and ease them for Goldman Sachs Group, Citigroup and other big banks when the central bank releases stress-test results Thursday, analysts at KBW said.

High-profile money manager Fisher Investments is planning to spin off its 401(k) retirement-savings unit a stand-alone company to be helmed by founder Ken Fisher's son, Nathan Fisher.

