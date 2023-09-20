Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as traders braced for more global-market volatility related to the Federal Reserve's surprisingly hawkish stance on interest rates.

Goldman Sachs is in advanced talks to sell online lender GreenSky to a group of investment firms for much less than what it paid for the firm, in a costly retreat from a key part of the Wall Street bank's failed experiment in consumer lending.

Separately, Goldman's asset-management unit reportedly amassed more than $15 billion to buy private fund stakes on the secondary market, a segment that continues to attract large amounts of capital despite a wider fundraising slowdown.

