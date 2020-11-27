Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down As Bitcoin Slide Hints At Risk Retreat -- Financials Roundup

11/27/2020 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell amid signs of risk aversion on global markets.

The dollar price of digital currency bitcoin slid as a recent rally to near record highs stalled.

The British pound sterling remained stronger against the U.S. dollar as investors remained sanguine about the chances of an amicable divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"Markets are very relaxed still about the prospects of a deal, with the pound remaining near two and a half year highs against the dollar," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Europe, in a note to clients.

Spanish bank Banco de Sabadell said it would prioritize the domestic market as part of a new plan aimed at increasing profitability and creating value for shareholders, after talks over a potential merger with local rival Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria came to an abrupt end.

BBVA was conducting due diligence on Sabadell after agreeing to sell its operations in the U.S. to Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group for $11.6 billion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-27-20 1354ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 4.99% 3.958 Delayed Quote.-24.34%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -13.58% 0.3476 Delayed Quote.-61.33%
BITCOIN - EURO -1.16% 14246.375 Real-time Quote.122.53%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.80% 0.89898 Delayed Quote.5.30%
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. -0.61% 139.79 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:14pCanadian dollar adds to weekly advance as greenback slides
RE
03:12pIMAGE RIGHTS, FAST CARS AND A 'TANK' : Maradona's death triggers complex inheritance
RE
03:08pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
03:06pEXCLUSIVE : VW CEO pushes for contract extension in vote of confidence move - sources
RE
03:02pStocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
RE
03:01pBANK OF JAMAICA : Swap Results 27 Nov 2020
PU
03:00pShell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week - sources
RE
02:57pU.S. agency opens probe into 115k Tesla vehicles
RE
02:55pWall Street gains, Nasdaq hits record high
RE
02:53pOil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg
2Stocks at record high but yields fall, dollar under pressure
3Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance (Nov. 26)
4U.S. agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
5BREXIT GOES DOWN TO THE WIRE: EU and UK say big differences remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ