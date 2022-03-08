Financials Down As Global Market Volatility Persists -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as volatility sparked by the war in Ukraine continued to wreak havoc in global markets.

Stocks fell sharply in many nations, while the price of nickel exploded in the London Metal Exchange, forcing a suspension of trade.

Treasury yields rose in the U.S., as commodity inflation was anticipated putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates.

