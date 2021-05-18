Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down As Inflation Fears Stir Global Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup

05/18/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as inflation concerns caused another wave of volatility in global markets.

JPMorgan said consumer-lending chief Marianne Lake and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak would take the reins of its consumer and community bank, giving two executives thought to be contenders to succeed Chief Executive Jamie Dimon high-profile roles.

Bank of America said it plans to raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025, putting it on track to surpass its big-bank peers during a time of worker shortages across the country.

Deutsche Bank appointed its U.S. general counsel to head its global anti-financial crime unit, work that will see Joe Salama splitting his time between the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt and the U.S. The German lending and investment-banking giant is seeking to work closely with U.S. authorities following a series of high-profile investigations and fines. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pUtilities Flat On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pRansomware hits near pre-Colonial Pipeline levels, data suggests
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pTech Down As Rotation To Other Sectors Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pFinancials Down As Inflation Fears Stir Global Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:28pJapan to boost spending to promote local chip production - Nikkei
RE
05:20pConsumer Cos Down Amid Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:08pTSX rises 0.17% to 19,507.05
RE
05:08pWall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin
5ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix

HOT NEWS