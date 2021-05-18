Financials Down As Inflation Fears Stir Global Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as inflation concerns caused another wave of volatility in global markets.

JPMorgan said consumer-lending chief Marianne Lake and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak would take the reins of its consumer and community bank, giving two executives thought to be contenders to succeed Chief Executive Jamie Dimon high-profile roles.

Bank of America said it plans to raise its hourly minimum wage to $25 by 2025, putting it on track to surpass its big-bank peers during a time of worker shortages across the country.

Deutsche Bank appointed its U.S. general counsel to head its global anti-financial crime unit, work that will see Joe Salama splitting his time between the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt and the U.S. The German lending and investment-banking giant is seeking to work closely with U.S. authorities following a series of high-profile investigations and fines.

