News : Latest News

Latest News
Financials Down As Treasury Yields Give Back Some Gains -- Financials Roundup

04/06/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some recent gains as the yield on the 10-year Treasury lost ground.

The yield on the 10-year note declined more than 6 basis points to 1.656%, as bond traders backed off bets that inflation would force the Federal Reserve's hand in the near term. The spike in Treasury yields in recent weeks was a major catalyst for bank stocks, which generally see profit-margin growth when rates are rising.

The SPDR Financial Select Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the financial industry group of the Standard & Poor's 500, closed at a record high Monday before falling slightly Tuesday.

Credit Suisse Group shares were up slightly after the Swiss bank reported a $4.7 billion hit from the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management, slashed its dividend, and said its investment banking and risk chiefs would leave the bank. "Wall Street is happy the bank is taking action and seems to support today's changes in management," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

The damage control was not enough to stir demand for the bank's shares, which remain down significantly from recent peaks.

Shares of Japanese rival Nomura Holdings, another bank exposed to losses from multibillion-dollar bets placed by Bill Hwang's family-office hedge fund, fell slightly. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-21 1718ET

