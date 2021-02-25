Financials Down As Treasury Yields Spike -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as Treasury yields continued to rise sharply in the wake of strong jobs data.

"There was a flash spike in the 10-year yield and that upset the apple cart, as higher yields are spooking the stock market," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in emailed commentary.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, ticked down after eight straight increases.

Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Global filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, becoming the most prominent bitcoin-associated company yet to tap the public markets. The prices of digital currencies fell sharply, however, reflecting broader risk aversion.

