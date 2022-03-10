Financials Down As Ukraine War Drives Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell during a volatile session as hopes for de-escalation in the Ukraine War receded.

"It's a fluid situation and we're not getting more insight into it, so the day-to-day swings I think are going to continue to be large," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"It looks like we're starting to settle into a little bit of a range, and I think that would be the most important thing we could accomplish this week."

"You get it to something a little more manageable so every day doesn't feel like you're playing roulette."

Treasury yields inched higher, as investors hedged their bets on the Federal Reserve's policy move at a meeting next week.

"It is too early to get data of the crisis's effect on personal consumption, but it will likely decelerate in unit terms, which in turn will curtail GDP growth," said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, in e-mailed commentary.

Goldman Sachs became the first major U.S. bank to pull out of Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine, three decades after becoming the first Western bank to go into business with the Russian government after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Bank of New York Mellon Chief Executive Todd Gibbons plans to retire, following a nearly three-year tenure in which he steered the custody bank through the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1717ET