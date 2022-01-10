Log in
Financials Down As Volatility Rattles Markets -- Financials Roundup

01/10/2022 | 05:03pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell, as volatility continued to rock global markets.

A spike in Treasury yields persisted, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.779%, building on its biggest weekly gain since 2019 last week. Rising yields are typically a positive for the banking sector, but such sudden changes destabilize markets, hurting financial companies.

"Markets are entering into a tighter policy regime which historically has meant lower returns and more uncertainty at the index level," said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

U.S. investment firm Cerberus Capital Management is selling a chunk of its stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, following years of disappointing share performances at the German lenders.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to force more transparency from big private companies, as regulators grow concerned about the lack of oversight of the private fundraising that has fueled their rise.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1703ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -2.14% 7.697 Delayed Quote.17.58%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.06% 12.374 Delayed Quote.12.23%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.08% 104.13 Delayed Quote.6.00%
