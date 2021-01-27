Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down As Wall Street Watches Day Traders Battle Hedge Funds -- Financials Roundup

01/27/2021 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as Wall Street was gripped by a titanic struggle between Robinhood day traders and hedge funds on the stock market.

Day traders have seized the upper hand. Melvin Capital, a hedge-fund firm founded by high-profile trader Gabe Plotkin closed out its short positions on videogame chain GameStop after a host of speculators organized on messaging service Reddit to orchestrate a "short squeeze." A squeeze is when short-sellers like Melvin are forced to buy back stock they've borrowed in hopes of a decline by an upward spiral in the price of the stock.

The showdown between Melvin and the day traders reached the point where Melvin had to seek a $2.75 billion bailout from fellow hedge fund firms Citadel and Point72. There was also evidence the upheaval for Melvin and hedge funds trapped in the GameStop trade liquidated other positions under pressure.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of stocks the brokerage selects as the most popular hedge-fund bets, fell by more than 3%, one of the biggest selloffs since the pandemic began in earnest.

In more evidence that day traders' tactic of deliberately triggering "short squeezes" is having a devastating effect, 98 out of the 100 most heavily shorted stocks have seen gains in the last week, with more than 10 rising by 75% or more in that stretch, according to the Wall Street Journal's Market Data Group. The CBOE market volatility index, or VIX, spiked by about 30%, suggesting that traders are bracing for more volatility.

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. lender, is launching a digital bank to offer consumer banking services in the U.K. for the first time. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-21 1748ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAMESTOP CORP. 134.84% 347.51 Delayed Quote.685.46%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.83% 127.86 Delayed Quote.3.97%
THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED -0.18% 5.49 End-of-day quote.0.00%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.99% 273.33 Delayed Quote.7.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pFACTBOX : Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' snowballs
RE
05:57pWall St vs Main St fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop extends rally
RE
05:53pCommunications Services Down As Investors Retreat From Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:50pTech Down Amid Mega Cap Earnings Nerves -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:49pApple sees revenue growth accelerating after setting record for iPhone sales, China strength
RE
05:48pFinancials Down As Wall Street Watches Day Traders Battle Hedge Funds -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:47pFed Holds Policy Steady as Economy Stumbles -- 4th Update
DJ
05:46pConsumer Cos Down Amid Erratic Trading Of GameStop Shares -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:36pHealth Care Down On Risk Aversion -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:30pIndustrials Down After Fed Comments, Boeing Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar up on virus, frothy market fears
2S&P 500 : THE BIG SHORT: GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk
3NEOFIDELITY INCORPORATED : Wall Street vs Main Street fight quashes hedge funds as GameStop keeps rallying
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar retreats as riskier currencies recover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ