Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down As Yields Flat Ahead Of Fed Speech -- Financials Roundup

08/26/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as Treasury yields treaded water ahead of a key Fed speech.

Three Federal Reserve officials said in separate television interviews Thursday that the time to cut back on central-bank bond-buying stimulus is looming: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Kansas City Fed leader Esther George.

"I don't think you're going to hear any official statements in Jackson Hole that you haven't heard half a dozen times before," said Oliver Pursche, vice president at financial advisory firm Wealthspire. "I don't think the Fed is interested in rattling markets knowing that volume is very light therefore volatility is heightened."

Bank of America said two senior executives, Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag and Anne Finucane, a vice chairman and confidant of Chief Executive Brian Moynihan, will leave in the near future. Both will stay on in advisory roles.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler named Barbara Roper, an outspoken investor-protection advocate, to his inner circle of advisers Wednesday, the latest sign he is gearing up to take a more adversarial approach toward Wall Street.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1720ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25pPeloton says will no longer guide monthly average net churn of our connected fitness subscriptions on a quarterly or annual basis after this quarter
RE
05:24pJudge allows Johnson & Johnson to split talc liabilities from main business
RE
05:24pPeloton says assuming 15% of full year revenue will occur during q1, which is below 19% in the covid-affected fiscal '21- conf call
RE
05:24pUtilities Flat On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pTech Down On Fed Anxiety -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out Of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pFinancials Down As Yields Flat Ahead Of Fed Speech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pStocks fall, U.S. yields flat after Fed officials focus on taper timeline
RE
05:16pStocks fall, U.S. yields flat after Fed officials focus on taper timeline
RE
05:16pU.s. cdc says 172,171,009 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of aug 26 vs 171,773,370 individuals as of aug 25
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deutsche fund arm faces U.S. probe over sustainable investments
2Gold falls as dollar inches higher, caution ahead of Jackson Hole
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : publishes half-year results for 2021
4PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : 2021 Interm Results Presentation
5FTSE 100 Drops as Miners, Travel Stocks Fall

HOT NEWS