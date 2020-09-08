Log in
Financials Down, But Not By Much, Amid Rotation Out Of Tech -- Financials Roundup

09/08/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated out of some of the leading 2020 stock sectors, including technology, into laggards like the financial sector.

JPMorgan Chase found evidence of employees and customers misusing the government's flood of stimulus funds this spring and is cooperating with authorities, according to communications between the largest U.S. bank by assets and its customers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

