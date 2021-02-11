Log in
Financials Down In Volatile Trade As Treasury Yields Are Mixed -- Financials Roundup

02/11/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell in volatile trade as Treasury yields finished mixed.

The SPDR Financial Select Sector exchange-traded fund, which tracks the performance of the financial sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, was close to a record high before slipping as the session wore on.

Federal prosecutors and regulators are investigating whether market manipulation or other types of misconduct fueled the rapid rise last month in prices of stocks such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings, requesting information from trading app Robinhood Markets and other parties, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -3.28% 5.61 Delayed Quote.173.58%
GAMESTOP CORP. -0.20% 51.1 Delayed Quote.171.76%
