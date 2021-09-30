Log in
Financials Down On Foggy Treasury Yield, Legislation Views -- Financials Roundup

09/30/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for legislation and Treasury yields.

The financial sector has been among the leading sectors since the midsummer, as Treasury yields rebound from record lows.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked down Thursday. German insurance and investment giant Allianz's top asset-management executive is leaving her day-to-day role, according to the company, part of a wider management shake up that follows the launch of a Justice Department investigation into losses by a suite of funds run by the company.

Activist investors including Starboard Value and Elliott Management have taken stakes in insurance broker Willis Towers Watson in the wake of the collapse of a merger with rival Aon.

A federal judge ruled that turnaround manager Lynn Tilton owes $38.2 million for defrauding creditors of TransCare, a New York ambulance company that collapsed after she foreclosed on its best assets for an allegedly lowballed price.

Federal authorities are scrutinizing Morgan Stanley, Interactive Brokers and the financial advisers who handled the accounts of a businessman under investigation for allegedly helping a former Venezuelan oil minister launder billions of dollars, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1737ET

HOT NEWS