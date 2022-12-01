Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down On Rate Prospects -- Financials Roundup

12/01/2022 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell the implications of a more measured pace of interest-rate increases for lending profits.

Shares of investment firm Blackstone tumbled after it warned clients it was limiting withdrawals from its huge retail real estate investment trust after redemption requests from investors exceeded monthly and quarterly limits.

Toronto-Dominion Bank posted an increase in fiscal fourth quarter profit, boosted by higher interest earnings and a strong U.S. dollar.

Around $1 billion, or 8%, of Credit Suisse stock and depositary receipts are out on loan to short-sellers who are betting they can repurchase shares of the troubled Swiss bank at a discount, according to data provider S3 Partners.

Some analysts said the rebound in U.S. stocks is gaining steam, citing key technical levels on the S&P 500.

"The fact we are back above the 200-day is a sign it's more than a bear market rally," said analysts at London research firm Redburn, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com


Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 5:29 p.m. ET to clarify that shares of banks and other financial institutions fell on the implications of a more measured pace of interest-rate increases for lending profits. An earlier version incorrectly said shares rose amid hopes of a more measured pace of interest-rate increases in the headline and first paragraph.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -7.09% 85.04 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -4.36% 2.699 Delayed Quote.-66.40%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2.58% 91.84 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
Latest news "Economy"
05:52pCorrection to Financials Roundup
DJ
05:51pAustralia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
RE
05:50pU.S. Fed policy now more hawkish than policy rules suggest is needed
RE
05:45pSpaceX gets U.S. approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
RE
05:43pFtx founder sam bankman-fried says he was pressured to include f…
RE
05:42pU.S. appeals court reverses appointment of special master in Trump documents probe
RE
05:42pUtilities Flat on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pU.S. FDA declines to approve Y-mAbs's pediatric cancer drug
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
3Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
4SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS