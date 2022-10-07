Financials Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply after a strong jobs report drove up Treasury yields, likely generating more global market distress.

"This puts the Fed solidly on a more aggressive course than the course it's been on," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"At the same time, it pushes the U.S. dollar higher, and that has been a catalyst for tightening financial conditions...raising the concern that somewhere along the global financial fault line, something could break."

One of the institutions that has come under stress because of tighter financial conditions, Credit Suisse, saw shares surge after reports the Swiss bank had intensified efforts to sell or shrink holdings in key businesses in recent days.

Bank of America said it would pay $1.84 billion to resolve claims by bond insurer Ambac Financial Group, the final settlement in a raft of financial-crisis era litigation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1705ET