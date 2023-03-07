Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell sharply, giving back the bulk of their 2023 gains amid trepidation about market stability and Federal Reserve policy.

Treasury yields surged after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank still had work to do on inflation. Mr. Powell also warned about "turmoil" and the risk of fraud in cryptocurrency markets, advising financial institutions to tread carefully.

The largest de-facto bitcoin exchange-traded fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, rallied after appellate judges appeared to show sympathy for the fund manager's case challenging the Securities and Exchange Commission's denial of its application for ETF status.

