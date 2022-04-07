Log in
Financials Down Slightly on Earnings Trepidation -- Financials Roundup

04/07/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly amid trepidation ahead of earnings next week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.654%, another three-year high.

If the yield on the 10-year Treasury moved to about 3%, "would that be a horrific result against an economy that might be growing at an 8% nominal rate?" said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group.

"While the banks have several potential tailwinds ahead including higher interest rates and accelerating loan growth...tail risks have clearly increased due to the war, including a higher probability of recession as the Fed raises rates quickly to bring down inflation," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1657ET

