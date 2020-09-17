Log in
Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

09/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell alongside Treasury yields as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement.

The central bank's indication that yields will remain close to zero through 2023 weighed on the 10-year Treasury yield, which already sits near multi-year lows. Separately, the Fed will analyze large banks' ability to withstand two coronavirus-related recession scenarios as part of a second round of stress tests later this year.

Investment firm Questa Capital Management has raised $348 million for its second medical growth-equity fund. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

