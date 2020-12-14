Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell alongside Treasury yields.

Huntington Bancshares agreed to merge with TCF Financial Corp. in the latest in a recent string of regional-bank tie-ups. The companies on Sunday announced an all-stock deal, confirming an earlier report by WSJ.

It would be one of the larger recent bank combinations, valuing Detroit-based TCF at nearly $6 billion, or about an 11% premium. Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington has a market value of $13 billion.

Blackstone Group increased its exposure to biotechnology laboratory real estate, agreeing to pay $3.45 billion for a portfolio of buildings primarily in the active Cambridge, Mass., market.

