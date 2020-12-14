Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

12/14/2020 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers fell alongside Treasury yields.

Huntington Bancshares agreed to merge with TCF Financial Corp. in the latest in a recent string of regional-bank tie-ups. The companies on Sunday announced an all-stock deal, confirming an earlier report by WSJ.

It would be one of the larger recent bank combinations, valuing Detroit-based TCF at nearly $6 billion, or about an 11% premium. Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington has a market value of $13 billion.

Blackstone Group increased its exposure to biotechnology laboratory real estate, agreeing to pay $3.45 billion for a portfolio of buildings primarily in the active Cambridge, Mass., market.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-20 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED -3.25% 12.51 Delayed Quote.-14.26%
TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION 6.24% 36.95 Delayed Quote.-25.68%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.14% 63.11 Delayed Quote.14.12%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:28pCalifornia fines Uber over assault probe - Bloomberg News
RE
05:18pUtilities Down As Investors Hedge On Vaccine Prospects -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:16pCommunications Services Down Slightly, While Netflix Rises On Lockdown Talk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:15pU.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data
RE
05:15pTech Up As Upward Momentum In Tesla, Electric Vehicle Cos Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pCHAIRMAN RISCH : SST Rescission Reflects Changed Sudan, Stronger U.S.-Sudan Relations
PU
05:09pCHAIRMAN RISCH : Sanctions on Turkey are Result of Erdogan's Decisions
PU
05:09pConsumer Cos Rise On Cyclical Demand -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:08pHealth Care Down As Pfizer, BioNTech Slide On Vaccine Disappointment - Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
4BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
5CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Electronic Arts outbids Take-Two with $1.2 billion deal for Codemasters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ