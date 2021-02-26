Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

02/26/2021 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions gave back some recent gains alongside Treasury yields, which paused in a dizzying run higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury finished the week at 1.459% after earlier topping 1.5%. "Seems that the market might get more comfortable with [higher] rates, especially if they stop moving," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Trading app Robinhood Markets is in talks to pay a fine to settle investigations into its options-trading practices and outages the stock-trading app suffered in March 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The resurgence in "Investor sentiment was also negatively impacted by a renewed rally in individual 'meme stocks' favored by retail trading platforms," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients. "This rekindled concerns that hedge fund managers could be forced to sell the wider index if they are forced to close out short positions." There's some evidence that hedge funds have drastically reduced short-selling activity in response to "short squeezes" orchestrated by day traders in GameStop and other stocks.

Short interest relative to the shares available to trade for stocks in the broad Russell 3000 index fell to 5.6% on Feb. 22 from 7.5% on Jan. 19, one of its lowest levels in recent years, according to S3 Partners, a data-analytics firm. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 1718ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:34pSunak to use budget to expand apprenticeships in England
RE
05:30pCitigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case
RE
05:28pANALYSIS : How idled car factories super-charged a push for U.S. chip subsidies
RE
05:26pTech Ticks Up, But Loses Ground On Week -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:25pSpanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship
RE
05:24pNYSE begins move to delist Chinese state oil producer CNOOC
RE
05:23pETHIOPIA BOEING 737 MAX CRASH LAWYERS ASK CEO TO TESTIFY : court filing
RE
05:22pGlobal stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
RE
05:20pEthiopia Boeing 737 MAX crash lawyers ask CEO to testify -court filing
RE
05:19pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ