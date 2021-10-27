Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as long-dated Treasury yields saw their biggest drop in three months.

Negotiations among Democrats seeking to pass a budget reconciliation bill appeared to founder.

Deutsche Bank shares fell sharply after the German bank reported an unexpected increase in costs and continued struggles with its investment-banking arm.

Investors are also nervous ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week, which could reveal heightened concern about inflation.

"Over the past year, the Fed has touted that inflation would be short-lived as the country emerges from Covid-19," said strategists at money manager Alpha Capital Management. "However, the data clearly show that inflation rates have been higher and more durable than what the central bank anticipated."

