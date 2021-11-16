Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions held near recent highs as Treasury yields closed mixed in response to duelling messages from Fed officials.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the U.S. central bank needs to move more forcefully to confront high levels of inflation, while San Francisco Fed leader Mary Daly stressed that moves to tamp down on price pressures prematurely could cause unneeded pain. In recent sessions, investors have toggled back and forth between sectors that fare well during times of rising interest rates, such as financials, and those expected to struggle with rising rates, like technology.

Joel Tillinghast, one of Fidelity Investments' brightest stock-picking stars, will retire from investing in two years.

