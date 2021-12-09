Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly alongside Treasury yields as a property-investment crisis lingered in China.

Fitch Ratings said China Evergrande Group and a second big property developer, Kaisa Group Holdings, had defaulted after missing U.S. dollar bond payments, in what could be the largest ever default event in Asia.

China's top central banker tried to reassure investors, saying financial stress at China Evergrande Group and a few of its peers won't cause longer-term damage to the Hong Kong market.

António Horta-Osório exhorted Credit Suisse Group employees to be better at managing risks and following the rules when he joined the Swiss bank in April after a string of scandals.

