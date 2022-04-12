Financials Down alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell alongside Treasury yields, as bond traders bet that inflation had peaked in the U.S.

While the top-line reading of March consumer-price inflation rose to a 40-year high of 8.5%, core prices, excluding the food and energy categories, rose a more modest 0.3%, below the 0.5% increase anticipated by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

The yields on the 10-year and two-year Treasurys saw their biggest decline in weeks.

Department-store owner Hudson's Bay is combining its co-working business with office-amenities company Convene, ramping up its bet that furnished and flexible office spaces are the future of work.

U.S. investment firm Capital Group simultaneously sold roughly 5% stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Germany's biggest lenders, for proceeds of about $1.9 billion, causing shares in both to tumble.

Societe Generale's decision, disclosed Monday, to exit the Russian market and take a multibillion-euro writedown is putting pressure on UniCredit and Raiffeisen, the two European banks with the largest exposure to the belligerent in the Ukraine war.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1727ET