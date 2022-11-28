Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down amid Chinese Protests -- Financials Roundup

11/28/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as protests in major Chinese cities and the latest failure of a cryptocurrency lending firm triggered global market volatility.

"We remain skeptical that the recent rally marks the start of a new market regime," said Mark Haefele, chief investment strategist officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

"The priority of the Fed is likely to remain the fight against inflation, pending a more consistent stream of softer prices and employment data."

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America are among the banks in advanced discussions to create a playbook for refunding customers and each other for illegitimate transfers in the Zelle payment system, as the banks seek to restore consumer trust in the platform.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1708ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.92% 0.6649 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -2.23% 36.86 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.78% 1.19578 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.65% 0.7406 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.03397 Delayed Quote.-8.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012249 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.84% 0.61629 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -0.97% 46.98 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
Latest news "Economy"
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.51% to 99.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.58% to $1.0340 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 1.11% to $1.1960 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 0.19% to 138.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pChevron awaits Venezuelan oil cargoes, but PDVSA wants payments
RE
05:34pInvestors hope Beijing will lift COVID curbs faster as protests rattle markets
RE
05:34pShanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29
RE
05:33pUK ditches ban on 'legal but harmful' online content in favour of free speech
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 9.16% to $0.095 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 3.63% to $1172.11 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: 100-mile strike weapon weighed for Ukraine as arms makers wr..
2Cyber Monday set for record sales of $11.2 billion as shoppers wait for..
3AB INBEV : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4Analyst recommendations: Jet2, Live Nation, Tyson, Twilio...
5Credit Suisse bonds slide, CDS rise

HOT NEWS