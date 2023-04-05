Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears that a wave of bank runs could continue.

Shares of Arizona regional bank Western Alliance Bancorp plunged after it sought to reassure investors by reporting that more than two-thirds of its deposits were insured. California lender First Republic, which is also struggling with bank-run concerns, declined 4%. Investors are also concerned about growing distress in the commercial-real estate business, where many banks have significant exposure.

"While we view potential losses as manageable, we would expect a meaningful deterioration in commercial-real-estate ... to pressure banks shares due to both earnings/profitability risk as well as elevated concerns about possible contagion spreading more broadly into other asset classes," said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients entitled "is commercial real estate the next shoe to drop?"

The Swiss government slashed bonuses for top managers at Credit Suisse by tens of millions of dollars, after the lender's implosion and $3.2 billion fires ale to rival UBS.

