Financials Down as Bond Yield Spike Stirs Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a spike in bond yields caused global market volatility to persist.

Eurozone bond yields rose on calculations that the European Central Bank would raise interest rates at a rapid pace, in line with Federal Reserve plans. One strategist said the "September effect " -- a pattern of stock selloffs during the ninth month of the year -- left the recent rally from June lows on shaky ground.

"This technical data point, alongside an uncertain macro and fundamental backdrop, keeps us from chasing the recent rally," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen Investments.

Lawyers for conservative groups argued in federal court that Nasdaq's push to set diversity targets for listed companies amounts to an illegal racial and gender quota.

