Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid renewed doubts about the stability of banks and markets.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund slipped, and has given back the bulk of its gains fomr a relief rally that began after the last major failure in a series of bank runs, First Republic Bank, in May.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said more banks will probably seek to merge this year as higher interest rates and recent banking turmoil are making it more expensive for them to hang onto depositors.

The broad S&P 500 was set to endure its biggest weekly loss since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March as a new bull market for stocks faltered. Blackstone Loan Financing said late Friday that it has decided to propose a wind-down of the company following a consultation with advisers.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-23 1704ET