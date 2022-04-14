Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Financials Down as Earnings Suggest Pandemic Bank Boom is Over -- Financials Roundup

04/14/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as first-quarter earnings suggested a pandemic-era boom for banking is coming to an end.

Citigroup shares rose slightly, despite its reporting a drop in first-quarter earnings, weighed down by $755 million in net credit charges for souring or potentially souring loans, a reversal from the prior year, when it had a $2.1 billion gain.

Shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley were flat as gains for trading desks offset the impact of market turmoil on brokerage and stock-underwriting businesses. Consumer lenders Wells Fargo and Ally Financial fell as a boom in mortgage lending and auto finance cooled in the first quarter. Wells Fargo, which issued more mortgages than any other U.S. bank in 2021, said mortgage originations fell 27% from a year ago, reflecting the impact of rising rates on 30-year mortgages, which topped 5% for the first time since 2011 on Thursday.

Banks benefited from big jumps in loan demand and trading activity during the pandemic era of extraordinary Federal Reserve stimulus, and there are some concerns that the party may now be over, as the Fed tightens policy. The silver lining for banks is that higher Treasury yields are spurring growth in net interest margins. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. -4.96% 41.22 Delayed Quote.-8.91%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.47% 0.7414 Delayed Quote.2.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.30722 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.33% 0.7925 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.56% 50.93 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
ERA CO., LTD. 3.56% 4.95 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.62% 1.0828 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013112 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.75% 84.76 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.67826 Delayed Quote.0.28%
S&P 500 -1.21% 4392.59 Real-time Quote.-6.71%
SILVER -0.08% 25.644 Delayed Quote.8.97%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.10% 321.64 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -4.51% 46.35 Delayed Quote.1.17%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:51pU.S. preps new effort to crack down on Russian sanctions evasion
RE
05:49pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:46pTech Down Sharply on Treasury Yield Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.37% to 92.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.56% to $1.0831 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.30% to $1.3078 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.18% to 125.88 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pUK's Prince Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
RE
05:40pRussian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian companies, global banks could reap windfall from depositary rec..
2UPDATE 12-Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for ..
3U.S. stocks slide as rising bond yields hit growth stocks
4Analyst recommendations: Delta Air Lines, Humana, JPMorgan, Shopify, W...
5Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

HOT NEWS