Financials Down as Earnings Suggest Pandemic Bank Boom is Over -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as first-quarter earnings suggested a pandemic-era boom for banking is coming to an end.

Citigroup shares rose slightly, despite its reporting a drop in first-quarter earnings, weighed down by $755 million in net credit charges for souring or potentially souring loans, a reversal from the prior year, when it had a $2.1 billion gain.

Shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley were flat as gains for trading desks offset the impact of market turmoil on brokerage and stock-underwriting businesses. Consumer lenders Wells Fargo and Ally Financial fell as a boom in mortgage lending and auto finance cooled in the first quarter. Wells Fargo, which issued more mortgages than any other U.S. bank in 2021, said mortgage originations fell 27% from a year ago, reflecting the impact of rising rates on 30-year mortgages, which topped 5% for the first time since 2011 on Thursday.

Banks benefited from big jumps in loan demand and trading activity during the pandemic era of extraordinary Federal Reserve stimulus, and there are some concerns that the party may now be over, as the Fed tightens policy. The silver lining for banks is that higher Treasury yields are spurring growth in net interest margins.

04-14-22