Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Financials Down as Layoffs Spread to Wall Street -- Financials Roundup

12/06/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of banks and other financial institutions declined as layoffs looked set to spread to Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs Group Chief Executive David Solomon signaled at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Summit that the firm will likely have to trim its operations as it deals with a slowing economy. Morgan Stanley began cutting about 2% of its global staff, or about 1,600 of its employees.

Commercial real-estate prices are bound to drop, with the only question being by how much, said Joe Gorin, an executive at Barings real-estate operations. Recently, Blackstone limited the size of withdrawals from its flagship property fund, and now Starwood Capital has done the same. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1726ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. -3.95% 78.73 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.56% 87.51 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -2.32% 362.91 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 98.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.0466 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pSterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pDollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pRussia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official
RE
05:52pBlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
RE
05:41pCredit Suisse Agrees Deal To Use First Boston Brand On Spun-Off Arm - FT
RE
05:41pCredit suisse agrees deal to use first boston brand on spun-off…
RE
05:35pIn France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
RE
05:32pCommunications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..
5Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries

HOT NEWS