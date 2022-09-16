Financials Down as More Volatility Anticipated -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid anticipation of a prolonged bear market in stocks.

The "inflation shock ain't over, financial conditions tightening," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Global Research.

If the current bear market matches the average depth and duration of such events, the S&P 500 could almost double its losses before turning around in October, the Bank of America strategists warned.

The British pound sterling fell against other currencies because of doubts about U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plans.

