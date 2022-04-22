Log in
Financials Down as Rate Fears Spur Global Market Turmoil -- Financials Roundup

04/22/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's blunt warning that the central bank intended to raise rates by a bumper half-a-percentage point sent shockwaves through global markets.

"The Fed is determined to slay climbing inflation," said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

"The bond market and equity market has begun to take the Fed at its word that fighting inflation is paramount."

Yields on Treasurys finished mixed Friday, with the yield on the two-year Treasury, the most sensitive to Fed policy, closing at a new three-year high, even as the 10-year yield slipped.

While short-term moves are likely to remain unpredictable, the recent behavior of the stock market is indicative of a bear market, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

The Nasdaq Composite entered a bear market earlier this year, and, once again Friday, traded 20% below its peak late last year.

Shares of American Express fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the credit-card lender said it's poised to benefit from a rebound in travel spending.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1703ET

