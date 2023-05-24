Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as a recent bounce in regional banks faded.

Threats to the global banking system have ebbed, but the industry might be forced to curtail lending and revamp business models following the recent wave of bank runs, industry executives including the chairman of UBS and the chief executive of Barclays said Wednesday.

Citigroup will spin off its Mexican consumer bank, ending an attempt to sell the storied Banamex unit after buyers failed to emerge, partly because of scrutiny from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

